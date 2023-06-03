spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-642bf2a2a4000.jpg

Spider-Man animatedly returns to the big screen in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." 

 Sony Pictures

What happens when a superhero gets grounded?

In “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” that superhero does the things most teenagers might do: whines that his misstep wasn’t his fault, retreats to his bedroom to listen to an emo James Blake song on his headphones — and then climbs out of his window to join a friend.

The difference, of course, is that Miles Morales/Spider-Man is a crucial part of saving the world in the spectacular “Across the Spider-Verse.” As in any superhero movie, there’s a villain (the Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman) with evil plans. Using his ability to slip into alternate universes, the Spot is creating trouble that causes arachnerd Miles and a diverse group of fellow Spideys — including, this time, one who uses a wheelchair and another who may be nonbinary — to activate a secret network of world-savers.

