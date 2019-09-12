There are two days each year everyone is Irish – St. Patrick’s Day and half-way to St. Patrick’s Day.
This year, raise a glass to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland during the St. Patrick’s Church 14th annual Half Paddy Fest from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Events are held on the church grounds, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
“It’s not just a parish festival, it’s a community festival,” said Half Paddy volunteer Peggy Mayer. “There’s great music, great food and a lot of fun for all ages.”
Half Paddy co-chair Jen Trudeau added that the festival is different from other festivals with activities such as bar bingo, the Schuyler Miler, a kids and adult cake walk and, of course, corned beef dinners.
The fest kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with bar bingo. Participants can play the free game of bingo to win prizes such as a pitcher of beer, drink tickets and Half Paddy t-shirts.
The beer tent features Guinness on tap while the food tent will serve Irish nachos and corned beef sandwiches.
Friday night entertainment includes Jonas Friddle at 7 p.m. and Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts at 9 p.m.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. Saturday during the Schuyler Miler. Participants will meet at the Paramount Movie Theater parking lot for fellowship and stretching before the “run” on Schuyler Ave. The Schuyler Miler includes stops at bars on Schuyler Ave. and a stop at the Farmers’ Market before ending at St. Patrick’s Church at noon, when the Bloody Mary bar opens. Participants are encouraged to dress in Irish themed costumes and gear.
Saturday’s entertainment lineup features Beyond the Pale, 2 p.m.; Anne Hatfield, 5:20 p.m.; John Till, 6:40 p.m.; Michigan Rattlers, 8 p.m.; and Folk Yeah!, 9:30 p.m.
A kids’ tent with activities, game and face painting will be open throughout the day.
A highlight of Saturday’s festival is the Honorary Procession and Blue Mass. Law enforcement and emergency first responders gather on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn at 3:30 p.m. and march down Indiana Ave., ending at the steps of St. Patrick’s Church. A Blue Mass in their honor begins at 4 p.m. All faiths are welcome to join.
“The Blue Mass and procession is a way for the community to pay tribute to and honor first responders who are out there everyday risking their own lives for the safety of others,” Mayer said.
After Mass, a corned beef dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. Food will be provided by The Country Table.
On Saturday, the kids cake walk begins at 6 p.m. and the adult cake walk begins at 9 p.m. As music plays, participants walk around a large circle with numbers. When the music stops, a number is picked and the person standing on that number wins a baked good, provided by parishoners.
In the kids cake walk, there will be plenty of cookies, candy and cupcakes to choose from. During the adult cake walk, participants will win a “booze” cake such as bourbon poundcake or Guinness and Bailey’s cupcakes.
As if you weren’t feeling Irish enough, purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win a trip for two to Ireland. The winner can choose to take the trip valued at $3,000 or can take a cash prize of $2,500. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the festival.
For more information, visit halfpaddy.com, find them on Facebook or call 815-932-6716.
