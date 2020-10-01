Just Roll With It playing this weekend in Manteno
MANTENO — The Just roll With It Band will be playing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
There’s no cover charge for the show.
