DRUMLine Live

"DRUMLine Live" is coming to GSU. 

 Photo submitted

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University Center for Performing Arts, also known as the Center, is welcoming “DRUMLine Live” back to its stage for the fourth time. This high-energy spectacle makes its triumphant return to the Southland at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

“DRUMLine Live,” the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience.

“DRUMLine Live” brings the experience of HBCUs to life on stage with musical tributes to Motown, Prince and Michael Jackson, with choreography inspired by Tina Turner and James Brown.

