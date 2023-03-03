Windy. Periods of rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CST /3 PM EST/
THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST /11 PM EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to 3 to 6 inches near and east of the Indiana state line. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 2 PM CST /3 PM EST/ this afternoon to 10 PM CST
/11 PM EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slush covered roads during the evening
commute, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and untreated or
less traveled roads. Strong winds will further reduce visibility
in falling snow and could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour
may occur within a narrow band of heavy snow from the mid
afternoon into the early evening. This will result in hazardous
travel conditions during the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
1 of 3
“Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Coal City High School's theater department will bring the show to life starting March 10.
“Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Coal City High School's theater department will bring the show to life starting March 10.
“Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Coal City High School's theater department will bring the show to life starting March 10.
Photos provided/Ann Gill
Coal City High School's theater department will bring "Anastasia" to life starting March 10.
“Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Coal City High School's theater department will bring the show to life starting March 10.
There’s a new student at Coal City High School and her name is Anastasia.
This month, the theater department will be holding several performances of the musical inspired by the beloved films.
According to a news release, “Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” “Anastasia” is the spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.