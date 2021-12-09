Streaming on HBO Max, “And Just Like That ...” has the “Sex and the City” ladies in their 50s and overdressing and oversharing. Look for Chris Noth as “Mr. Big” and shiny Manhattan spots spiffed up for conspicuous consumption of cocktails. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is nowhere to be seen. Seems six seasons and two movie reboots were enough for her. For some of us, “Sex” crossed that threshold a long time ago.
• The “Music Box” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) series presents “Mr. Saturday Night,” a profile of Australian-born producer and promoter Robert Stigwood. The film argues he was a visionary who realized by the 1970s, the music scene had surpassed Hollywood’s dream machine in its ability to hook young audiences.
Best known in the 1960s for taking a relatively obscure Australian band of brothers and creating the Bee Gees phenomenon, Stigwood turned toward producing the album-based movies “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1973) and “Tommy” (1975). While these weren’t very good films, another, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” (1978) was a major disaster. But Stigwood had another project.
Having read the New York magazine article “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” by Nik Cohn, Stigwood knew he had the makings of a hit movie and the perfect project for a young talent, John Travolta, whom he had just signed to a three-picture deal.
Stigwood stuck to his vision, even when Hollywood producers saw little future in a movie based on a little magazine article. He deviated from tradition by launching the film’s soundtrack double album before the film’s release, and “Saturday Night Fever” became a hit while the soundtrack ranks among the best-selling albums of all time.
“Mr. Saturday Night” would make a great follow-up to “The Beatles: Get Back,” now streaming on Disney+. Stigwood started his producing career working for the Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein. It also would be a good companion to the Showtime Documentary “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”
• Jane Horrocks (“The Amazing Mrs. Prichard,” “Absolutely Fabulous” and “Little Voice”) stars in the new comedy series “Bloods,” streaming on Hulu, a slapstick take on the medical procedural. Lucy Punch, recently seen in the AMC+ holiday horror comedy “Silent Night” is in the cast, as is Adrian Scarborough (“The Madness of King George” and “Gosford Park”).
• AMC+ streams “Anne Boleyn,” a three-part miniseries about the doomed Tudor queen, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (“The Last Ship”). Casting the model and actress, who is Black, in a 17th-century drama clearly was designed to get attention for the U.K.’s Channel 5. It has been met with mixed reviews.
Smith is perfectly believable in the role. But for the casting, “Boleyn” is your standard historical costume drama, a bit wordy but beautifully set-designed.
The focus is on Anne’s growing paranoia as King Henry’s (Mark Stanley) impatience for a male heir becomes more insistent and he becomes flagrantly flirtatious with Jane Seymour (Lola Petticrew).
• Peacock streams “The Housewives of the North Pole,” a forced spoof of competitive holiday decorating.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
• The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox)
• Vic and Jack cope with Dean’s loss on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Dr. Hamilton vents on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• A sports agent is implicated in his client’s overdose on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A grim message for Dietrich on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).