Burden of Proof
HBO

Proof there’s nothing stronger than a grudge against family members is the theme of “Burden of Proof” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), airing its four episodes Tuesday and Wednesday and streaming on Max.

When 15-year-old Jennifer Pandos vanished in 1987, her brother, Stephen, was convinced by his parents she had run away.

It wasn’t until two decades later an adult Stephen began to look into the incident and discover most of what his parents had told him was a lie. He embarks on a seven-year investigation, covered here, and looks into the possibility of suing his own parents for his sister’s wrongful death. During the course of the trauma, he confronts his distraught parents with his charges. And not before they both fail polygraph tests.

