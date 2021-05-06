Bourbonnais Has Talent seeks applicants.

Daily Journal staff report
Applications are now available for Bourbonnais Has Talent, the American Idol-inspired talent show that takes place at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. This year’s festival is scheduled for June 23 to 27.
The director for the show is Patricia Polk and the application asks for: age, photo, name, address, phone, email, school and parent/guardian signature. Then, applicants will include their song choices. Wednesday’s genre is gospel and Christian, Thursday is show tunes, Friday is country and patriotic and Saturday is R&B, blues, jazz and Motown.
There is a $10 application fee and the deadline for submission is May 30. For more information and to download the application, visit bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com.