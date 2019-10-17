Daily Journal staff report
The Bishop McNamara Catholic School High School Theatre Group is presenting its fall show, “Barbecuing Hamlet,” by Pat Cook, produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co.
The play will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Bishop McNamara Catholic School Blackbox Theatre, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Kankakee.
The play is about what great fun it would be to direct William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
That was what the character Margo Daley always thought until she is hired to do just that by the Peaceful Glen Memorial Players in their theater, a renovated funeral home. They do have a couple of conditions, however. Margo has to make the play a melodrama, so the audience will know when to throw the popcorn.
And they can’t be too loud because the lady who lives under the theater bangs her cane on the stage. Oh, and Margo has to insert the sponsors’ names into the play and, by the way, has to take place in the Old West.
“And make sure the actors talk real loud because of all the noise the audience makes sucking their fingers,” states one of the council members, an occupational hazard brought about by them selling barbecue before the show.
All kinds of eccentric characters come out of the woodwork in this riotous tribute to life on the community theater stage. Even the pizza delivery boy is given parts, several since Margo only has four actors to portray the five-act tragedy.
Fast lines and even faster exits punctuate this farce, as Margo and her troupe of misguided actors find out what it’s like when they begin “Barbecuing Hamlet.”
Tickets are on sale in the BMCS main office in Kankakee and will also be available at the door. Tickets are $5. Children younger than 6 are free.
