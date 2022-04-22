BBCHS' theatre department presents 'Legally Blonde' Daily Journal staff report Apr 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gianna Kohl, middle, stars as Elle Woods in the BBCHS Theatre Department production of "Legally Blonde." BBCHS Theatre Dept. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This weekend, the Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School Theatre Department is presenting "Legally Blonde," the story brought to life by Reese Witherspoon in 2001. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the BBCHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.Thursday night’s opening performances honored senior students and gave them an opportunity to appear on stage with their parents/families.The cast includes: Gianna Kohl, Hunter Galloway, McKenna Smith, Cooper Skoumal, Larrigan Saindon, Caleb Whalen, Jordan Fox, Elaina Storer, Gianna Randazzo, Cayla Crawford, Rayanne Shaul, Cal Darling, Myah Crawford, Mia Kravitz, Makenzie Shride, Trinity Dunn, Eleena Weatherford, Maya Deyoung, Caleb Williams, Ben Kubal, Roan Cannon, Jace Hunt, Kode Johnson, Lester Garrett. Grant Bahr, Alice Shoup, Maddy Mroz, Sanya Sutton, Ryan Koerner, Cooper Sandeno, Maelyn Roach, Allison Chavez, Olivia Morrison, Abby Moore, Maddy Miller.Tickets are available at the door. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles When to expect your Social Security checks Aging husband wants to screen potential suitors for his wife Secrets for how to grow an edible garden just about anywhere Food prices skyrocketing A little appliance know-how can save a lot of money Can you have 2 life insurance policies? Glib food comment eats at woman who has battled weight Woman runs out of patience with boyfriend's addiction Simple solutions for 3 common laundry problems Travel plans complicated by boyfriend's guilt trip What to do with your tax refund Dad signals he might bring girlfriend to guys weekend OVER EASY: Randy's good heart