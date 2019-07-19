Pulling an all-nighter might be easy for some, but what if you were faced with the challenge of counting as many quarters from a giant vat, only keeping track of the total in your head? But wait, it gets better.
On Netflix’s new (and only), original game show “Awake: The Million Dollar Game,” contestants are brought together to do this.
After being forced to stay awake for nearly 24 hours counting quarters, the contestants are thrown onstage in front of a studio audience, bright lights beaming down on them and forced to perform mental and physical tasks that would otherwise be somewhat easy — if they had the appropriate amount of sleep.
“Awake” premiered on Netflix June 14 with 8, half-hour episodes.
You might think that the show would be get old after just one episode. That it would be more of the same sleep-deprived shenanigans. You’re right and wrong.
The similarities end after the segment of quarter counting. The differences range outward after that. Sleep deprivation effects everyone differently, and the laughs will come quickly from viewers after watching contestants try to do the simplest of things like trying to change batteries in a toy monkey, or (the not so simple), threading a needle. That’s difficult with or without sleep.
Sleep deprivation can cause fatigue, increased appetite and worst (or in this case, funniest) of all, clumsiness.
Clumsiness on this game show causes failure in the most laughable of situations. Like succeeding the challenge reacting quickly to a blinking light telling you to smash a egg against your face, then celebrating by dancing onstage, causing yourself to slip and fall in front of everyone.
After each challenge comes the easiest and most obvious choice on the show (depending on just how tired you are), the buyout. Contestants are given just a few second to hit a buzzer, eliminating themselves from the game and walking away with a cash prize.
If no one takes the buyout, someone gets eliminated either way depending on how poorly they did in the previous challenge.
I’ll save the finale of each episode for the prospective audience to watch for themselves, as it’s full of nail-biting suspense.
The ultimately enjoyable part about “Awake” is that each quirk that contestants may have had hidden away also makes this show as funny as it is, because without sleep, there’s nowhere to hide all of the quirks. You may wonder if the goofy game show host, James Davis, was forced to stay awake for 24 hours as well.
