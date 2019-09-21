During World War II, Sgt. Joseph Owens served our country as a parachuter in France. On one particular mission, his plane was shot down. He and his crew were saved by the French Resistance.
A new book by St. Anne author Pam Lottinville, “The French Resistance Saved Me From Capture: The Life and Times of Sgt. Joseph Owens,” traces Owens’ entire life and specifically details how he was saved by the French Resistance.
Lottinville will hold a book signing during the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today. Copies of the book will be available for purchase for $20 each.
Lottinville and her husband, Richard, live in St. Anne. During the winter months, the Lottinvilles reside in Florida, where they met Owens.
Owens, now 95, was a senior in high school when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
“He was simply pulled to help,” Lottinville said. “He’s such a humble man. He never claimed to be a hero. To him, the hero was the French Resistance.
“And it’s more than just a war story. It’s about how he went on to get a college education, find a good job as a civil engineer and his family. He’s such a delightful person,” Lottinville said.
Lottinville has written other books including “The Continuing Saga of St. Anne” and “All About Family: Building Beaverville and Beyond.” She was an English and Spanish teacher at St. Anne High School, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
Books can be purchased from Lottinville by emailing lottfarm@yahoo.com or calling 815-848-6284.
