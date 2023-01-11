80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

This image released by NBC shows Michelle Yeoh accepting the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Rich Polk/NBC via AP

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin," as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

Spielberg's autobiographical coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" won best drama film and the dark friendship tale "The Banshees of Inisherin," captured best film, comedy or musical. "Abbott Elementary," "White Lotus" and "House of the Dragon" led the TV awards.

The Globes' would-be comeback ended like many Globes ceremonies before it: with a triumphant Spielberg. For the fifth time, one of Spielberg's films won a best picture Globe. Nominated 14 times by the Globes for best director, Spielberg also won the honor for the third time. He began by thanking his three sisters, his late father and his late mother, Leah Adler ( played by Michelle Williams in the film). "She is up there kvelling about this right now," said Spielberg.

