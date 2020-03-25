Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND ALL OF NORTHWEST INDIANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES ACROSS SOME PARTS OF THE AREA ARE BELOW FREEZING AND WITHIN DENSE FOG THIS COULD LEAD TO A FEW SLICK SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS EARLY THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&