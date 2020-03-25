The Ninth annual Kankakee Area Music Awards scheduled for April 10 at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Kankakee has been rescheduled for July 17, also at the Majestic.

Event organizer James Riordan announced Monday that all tickets sold will be honored on the new date.

