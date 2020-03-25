...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM
EDT/ THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND ALL OF NORTHWEST
INDIANA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES ACROSS SOME PARTS OF THE
AREA ARE BELOW FREEZING AND WITHIN DENSE FOG THIS COULD LEAD
TO A FEW SLICK SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS EARLY
THIS MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
