Acting Out Theatre Co. will be holding auditions for “A Chorus Line” on April 2, with callbacks at 1 p.m. the next day. To sign up for an audition time, go to actingouttheatreco.org.
Auditions will be held in the Kankakee High School auditorium at 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Use the side parking lot and enter through the east doors. Auditions are closed to spectators.
Auditioners must be 16 years of age or older by the show dates in order to audition. Show dates are scheduled for July 8-10 with rain dates of July 11 and 12.
“Before you fill out your audition form and choose a time slot, please read the character descriptions carefully,” a news release written by the theater organization said. “Many roles contain adult language and risque topics. Please indicate on your form if you are unwilling to portray certain characters.”
Auditions will be held for cast, cut dancers and pit singers. Dance work shops will be held at 3 p.m. March 27 and at 9 p.m. April 1 at Paula Aubry School of Dance, 200 N. Washington Ave., Unit 2, Bradley.
Auditioners can come to just the first one or to both. Detailed teaching will be done March 27 but will be recapped well and reviewed April 1.
“A Chorus Line” audition video will be available on Acting Out’s website. Those who cannot make the audition are invited to send a video recording performing an initial song and dance. For those who cannot make callbacks, send line and vocal selections via email.