Acting Out Theatre Co. is currently accepting video auditions for its summer 2021 show, “Ghost Light Cabaret.” This year marks the company’s 10-year anniversary, and the theme is one of hope as a ghost light serves as a safety guide for actors entering the stage.
“During the pandemic, it became a sign of hope that the theater would come back,” explained Acting Out Theatre’s vice president Julie Gindy. “We thought that would be a great interim show for us. While we can’t come back completely, we’re still here and are using that light as a sign of hope.”
Being that it’s the 10-year anniversary, the show will feature one song from past shows. Original actors were invited back to resurrect their performance. While some can’t return due to having moved or other circumstances, there will be returning faces and voices.
In addition to these returning performers, the show is likely to have other Acting Out Theatre veterans as well as new faces.
“We definitely have a good percentage come back, but it seems like we always have new people that either just heard of us, heard from a friend or now has the time,” said Gindy.
The ages of actors depend on the show and what roles are called for. Shows typically have casts made up of actors ages 16 and over.
Auditions are being accepted for the leads in the following songs:
• Tomorrow— “Annie”
• Seasons of Love — “Rent”
• Without Love — “Hairspray”
• Defying Gravity — “Wicked”
• Go the Distance — “Hercules”
• Muddy Water — “Big River”
• Don’t Rain on My Parade — “Funny Girl”
• From Now On — “The Greatest Showman”
• You’ll be Back — “Hamilton”
In addition to those songs, the show’s line-up will include: Life is a Cabaret — “Cabaret”; Not While I’m Around — “Sweeney Todd”; A Change in Me — “Beauty and the Beast”; Jellicle Ball — “CATS”; Happiness — “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”; Do You Hear the People Sing — “Les Miserables”; All That Jazz — “CHICAGO”; Giants in the Sky — “Into the Woods”; Something’s Coming — “West Side Story” and One — “A Chorus Line.”
The theme of lights was kept in mind while selecting the songs. Show dates are August 6 and 7, with a rain date of August 8. The shows will be held at River Road Park in Kankakee.
“We just hope that everybody feels comfortable coming back to the show,” said Gindy. “We have plenty of space for people to come, arrange their chairs, be socially distanced and feel safe.”
For more information on how to submit auditions, visit actingouttheatreco.org and select the posting for “Ghost Light Cabaret” auditions.