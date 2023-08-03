Jerry Downs
Jerry Downs, of the Silhouettes, talks about the band’s history during the April 19 Triad meeting at the Kankakee Public Library.

 Daily Journal/Phil Angelo

Daily Journal staff report

Catch a live performance by A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. tonight at Ryan’s Pier, 112 E. First St., Aroma Park.

