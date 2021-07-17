Daily Journal staff
The Bourbonnais Township Park District is collaborating with Kankakee Valley Theatre Association to host the 30th year of A Night in Sleepy Hollow at Perry Farm Park.
Proceeds go to benefit the Exploration Station and dates are set for Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2022.
This partnership will bring a new reenactment portion of the annual fundraiser, based on Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” has been an entertaining family event for the community.
After taking a couple of years off because of the pandemic, the Bourbonnais Township Park District is preparing to celebrate the 30th year with new activities and games in the Sleepy Hollow Village and Haunted Trail. The district will be releasing ticket information for the reenactment performed by KVTA in early fall of 2022.
KVTA began in 1963 with a children’s theatre production of Hansel and Gretel. Since then, KVTA has produced more than 300 musicals, plays and other events. KVTA can be found at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. For more information about the theatre and their upcoming season, go to kvta.org.
“Due to many different variables, the park district decided that welcoming back this beloved event for our 30th year in 2022 with a new setting would be exciting,” said BTPD executive director Hollice Clark in a news release.
“We are thrilled to partner with Kankakee Valley Theatre Association to offer a new encounter with the headless horseman, where families have the opportunity to experience this fall favorite at Perry Farm Park with a remarkable theatre organization sure to bring a thrill.”
“We are losing our heads with excitement over this partnership,” said Courtney Stephens, board president of Kankakee Valley Theatre Association.
“‘A Night in Sleepy Hollow’ has been a staple in our community for so many years, and we can’t wait to continue the story. We know we have large shoes to fill [of] our good friends at Acting Out Theatre Company, but we hope you will enjoy what we create. We are grateful for the opportunity to begin a beautiful partnership with BTPD.”
For event information, go to btpd.org, or call 815-933-9905.