A New Look on the Past in the theme for the 40th annual Dwight Harvest Days, Thursday through Sunday. Don’t miss the live entertainment, car show, tournaments, carnival rides and the ever popular Basset Waddle.
Here is the schedule of events for each day:
Thursday
5 to 10 p.m. – Carnival rides, Chippewa
5 p.m. to close – Food booths, east Main
Friday
4 p.m. to close – Food booths, east Main
4:30 p.m. – Kiddie tractor pull, west Main
5 to 9 p.m. – Harvest Days car show, east Main
5 to 10 p.m. – Carnival rides, Chippewa
5 to 9 p.m. – Mobile room escape, east Main
5 to 9 p.m – Photo booth, east Main
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. – The Stingrays, main stage
7:30 p.m. – Movie showing, west Main
8 to 9:30 p.m. – Tommy Edwards, main stage
9:30 p.m. – Short film festival, west main
Saturday
8:30 a.m. – 5K and 3K run, Renfrew Park
9 to 10 a.m. – Dwight dance and cheer, main stage
9 a.m. to noon – FFA petting zoo, Harmony Park
9 a.m to noon – Train rides, Harmony Park
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Pumpkin paining, Harvest Days tent
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Craft show and flea market, west and east Main
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Cutest baby contest, east Main
9 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. – Sally the Clown, Harvest Days tent
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Mobile room escape, east Main
9:30 a.m. – Kiddie parade, east Main
10 to 11:30 a.m. – Frankfort Brass Band, main stage
10 a.m. to noon – Face painting, Harvest Days tent
10 a.m. – Mud volleyball contest, Franklin
11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. – Magic show, Harvest Days tent
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wood carving demonstrations, west Main
11 a.m. – Bags tournament, Franklin
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lip sync battle, main stage
Noon to 10 p.m. – Carnival rides, Chippewa
Noon to 5 p.m. – Photo booth, east Main
4 to 5:30 p.m. – Mike McConnell, main stage
6 p.m. – Bingo, west Main
6 to 7:30 p.m. – The Out Patience, main stage
8 to 9:30 p.m. – Jerry Lee and the JuJu Kings, main stage
Sunday
7 to 11 a.m. – HD tractor show, Delaware St.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Craft show and flea market, west and east Main
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Silent auction, Harvest Days tent
9:15 to 10 a.m. – Ecumenical service, main stage
10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. – Face painting, Harvest Days tent
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wood carving demonstration, west Main
10:30 to 11 a.m. – Little People performance, main stage
11 a.m. to noon – Magic show, main stage
Noon to 5 p.m. – Carnival rides, Chippewa
Noon to 5 p.m. – Food booths, east Main
12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Magic show, Harvest Days tent
12:45 p.m. – Parade and Basset Waddle
2:30 to 5 p.m. – The Silhouettes, main stage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!