The Architect
Viaplay

Sometimes Scandinavian films and Nordic noir murder mysteries are so dark, austere and grim they make me laugh. The new Norwegian film “The Architect,” streaming on the Viaplay streaming service, uses that morbid humor to good effect.

Set in a forbidding vision of Oslo in the near but all-too-foreseeable future, “The Architect” takes place in a world in which housing has become ridiculously unaffordable. Whether because of overregulation, financial speculation or income inequality, finding a place to live in an urban center has become the holy grail for Norway’s educated and professional youth.

Eili Harboe, seen recently on “Succession,” stars as a woman who lands a job at a cutting-edge architectural firm that has set about trying to solve the housing crisis. But first she must find a place to live, and she discovers the only place she can afford is a small, dank closet located deep in a parking garage.

Kevin McDonough can be reached at kevin.tvguy@gmail.com.

Recommended for you