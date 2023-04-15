Bullet journal

Get organized in a creative way through use of a bullet journal.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Despite being well into 2023, it’s never too late to implement a new resolution. For those who enjoy creativity and are looking for more organization in their daily lives, bullet journaling is just the ticket.

The name is derived from the style of journal, which has grid pages to make writing and drawing clear and even. Journals can be purchased as pre-built kits, blank books or loose-leaf pages. The space allows for monthly and/or weekly calendar creation, to-do lists and more.

The best part of bullet journaling is how creative you’re able to be with it. Whether you enjoy visual drawings or written lists, there’s space for it all.

