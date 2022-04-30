After two years of pandemic delays, Easy Street Theater is ready to take to the stage with “ShakeSmear,” written by Ken Klipp and directed by Monica Brigham. This hilarious original play portrays how inattentive literature students recall the story of “Romeo and Juliet.”
Special needs actors and their buddies will bring a whole new meaning to Shakespeare theater.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at St. John Paul II’s in the Settle’s Center, located at 907 S 9th St, Kankakee.
Tickets are $10 for all seats and sold at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance.
LoveALatte, coffee and drink specialists, will serve refreshments before the show and during intermission.
Audience members may bring their own lawn chair or use a chair provided at the performance. Masks are optional.
Classroom students are: Ryan Neese, Craig Brown, Jenny Miller, Chad Domont, Karl Johnson.
Shakespeare actors are: Tom Sadzewicz, Kathy Carlin, Alesha Czaplicki, Brandon Merrill, Brad Miller, Anna Werner, Eli Rorem, Jazzlin Ellis, Cassie Perkins, Amy Webster, Sam Renchen, Jeff Conrad, Toni McChristian, Mercedes Martinez, Steve Weith, Charles Sarbough.
Assisting the actors on stage are: Nancy and Doug Bretzlaff, Kathy and Scott Walker, Kim Bennett, Missy Milton, Ruth Schwengler, Julie Moody, Steve Luhrsen, Beckie Ellis, Jen Renchen, Karen Miller, Kathy Stockton, Jim Shrove, Kelli Arseneau, Amelia Belcher, Jordan Humphrey, Frank Kincs, Barb Quinn, Sarah Stephens.