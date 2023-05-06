Eastridge High School class of 1983 to host reunion Daily Journal staff report May 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kankakee’s Eastridge High School was converted to Kankakee Junior High School in 1983. ksd111.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This summer, the Eastridge High School class of 1983 will host a 40-year reunion. The class of 1983 was the final class before Eastridge became Kankakee High School.On July 28, there will be an ice breaker at the Merchant Street Music Fest. There will be a tent inside the main gate for the group to gather for photos.At 5:30 p.m. on July 29, there will be dinner and dancing at the Elks Club. Appetizers and dinner will begin around 6 p.m. and a DJ will be on-site for festivities.The cost is $55 per person and payment is due by June 15. For more information and reserve a ticket, call Julie Bretzman at 815-214-1745. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 1-7 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 1-7 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of May 1-7 Daily Journal staff report May 1, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including theater productions, historical presentations and fundraisers. Advice articles Couple thinks son's wife is swiping medication How to keep your iced coffee strong to the last sip Shortened expiration dates tighten shopping window Control the controllables Worst and best ways to grill chicken How to choose and use a walking cane Wife incensed when secret is revealed Son wants to meet someone but doesn't know where to look You can weather the storm Ex-girlfriend believes she wasn't cheating You can recover from dumb money mistakes House sitter has been snooping around How to take the pain out of saving loose change Local Faces Local faces: April 15, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 15, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife