Every year I look forward to writing the Easter Best Bites column informing readers where to have an Easter brunch with the family. I also look forward to our family getting together for the day.
For 27 years, we’ve managed to pull off hiding approximately 500 filled Easter eggs for our grandchildren. The hunt was always followed by the announcement that we had a visitor who left a trail of bunny paw prints. Maybe, it was the Easter Bunny! Today, with grandchildren in their 20s, the youngest, almost 16 they still humor us and follow the tracks that will lead them to their Easter baskets. Instead of 500 eggs, we’ve switched to rubber duckies, each with a monetary value.
For many of us, this year will be different. Church services will be online, we may not be together as a family, and the Easter bunny will not leave his paw prints. Dave and I will not let the kids down; we’ll celebrate with our grandchildren from a distance with Easter baskets being delivered.
Dining-out may be canceled this year, but we can still have a delicious holiday meal catered by several of our local restaurants. What these restaurants will be providing is fantastic and you’ll be helping them out. This community has been outstanding in supporting our local restaurants during this crisis. We need to continue. I know for sure they appreciate all the support you have shown them.
Here are a few restaurants where you can order Easter dinner to-go. Please thank the owners for providing such fabulous food for their patrons. They all want you to enjoy Easter in the best and safest way possible.
Flight 102 Wine Bar
Flight 102 Wine Bar will provide a carry-out Easter brunch. Servings are available for 4 to 8 people. Please place your order by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
For an entrée, they will have apricot clove glazed or honey brown sugar mustard glazed ham, which includes dinner rolls, a lamb-shaped butter, and your choice of two sides.
Sides include broccoli cheddar casserole, scalloped potatoes, Yukon mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole green beans and bacon, or honey-roasted carrots.
If you prefer a breakfast brunch, they will have crème brulee cheesecake stuffed French toast served with maple syrup and strawberry sauce. The ham and cheese strata is especially tempting with its smoked ham, prairie breeze cheese, brioche bread, cream, and eggs baked to a golden brown. Or, try their southern buttermilk biscuits and gravy.
Doesn’t this sound like a fantastic brunch? You don’t have to cook; it’s all ready for you to enjoy.
Flight 102 is accepting pre-paid credit card payments only. Pick up for food will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12. There are no substitutions when ordering.
Flight 102 Wine Bar is located at 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Call 815-523-7470.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ
Do you want the taste of smoked ham or brisket, but don’t feel like firing up the smoker? Simply call Jimmy Jo’s BBQ and let Jim do the cooking for you.
Order a smoked pork loin with roasted apples (serves six people) for $29.95; applewood smoked turkey breast for $49.95; or smoked bone-in ham for $89.95 (serves 16-20 people); or a whole smoked pork shoulder (serves 10–12) for $69.95
Individual meals will be available and include a choice of two sides and a dinner roll. Sides include au gratin potatoes, mashed potatoes, ranch potatoes, green bean casserole, baked beans, green beans, glazed carrots, mac and cheese, potato salad, or coleslaw. Baked potatoes or sweet potatoes are an additional 70 cents.
Jim asks that all orders are placed by April 9. Pre-arranged orders can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 12. Orders must be pre-paid. Don’t forget to check for other side dishes to serve.
Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent, Bourbonnais. Check out their Facebook page or jimmyjosbbq.com for a complete menu. Call 815-933-7500.
JRs Chicken
Jan Bullock, the owner of JRs Chicken, is offering an Easter dinner for 10 that includes chicken, ham, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and rolls for $99.49.
Orders must be placed by April 9. Pick up will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. April 12.
Kankakee’s location is at 135 E. Bourbonnais, Kankakee. Call 815-933-3347. JR’s Bourbonnais is at 161 E. Bethel Drive. Call 815-929-0735.
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton usually have an extensive brunch buffet for Easter. This is a bit different; guests can still get the same great food for carry-out. Owner Tom Petrose wanted his guests to have the same quality buffet that is typically served but to enjoy at their home.
On the menu will be sliced ham off the bone; slow-cooked roast beef, Tom’s sliced roast pork over homemade stuffing, real mashed potatoes topped with homemade ham gravy, their signature fried chicken (2 pieces white or dark), baked mostaccioli, fried codfish with tartar sauce, homemade stuffed cabbage with roll, green beans with onion and bacon, large side salad topped with tomatoes and cucumbers, macaroni and potato salad.
The kids will have their own meal options. Option 1: baked mostaccioli, garlic toast, and two pieces of dark chicken. Or, option 2: sliced ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans.
The price for adults is $12.95 and kids’ meal (6 years and younger) $5.99. The dinner will come in three large boxes.
This carry-out dinner is by reservation only. Meal pick-up times will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12. Dinners must be pre-paid by card over the phone to help reduce the handling of money if possible — credit or debit cards accepted but will have a $2 surcharge fee.
Please go to the west entrance and stay 6 feet apart. Tom says, “remember safety first.”
Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.
The Bennett-Curtis House
Usually, the Bennett-Curtis House is decked out in bright Easter décor and ready to greet each guest as they enter for a beautiful buffet brunch. This year they are offering a customized brunch for you to enjoy at home. The menu is very extensive, so please go to the webpage or Facebook page for more information.
Each menu selection will serve 3 to 4. Please place your order by April 7 for curbside or pick-up on Easter Sunday.
Choose either breakfast or lunch. Guests can choose an item from each category, which includes breakfast entrees, lunch entrees, salad, sides, and desserts.
The price is $69.95, which will serve 3 to 4 guests. You may call 815-465-2288 or order online at EasterBrunch2020BCH.eventbrite.com.
For more information, please visit their website at BennettCurtis.com.
Curbside and pick-up are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bennett-Curtis House is at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
Bakers Square Restaurant
Last by not least is one of the hardest-working and most generous managers, Russell McDowell, Bakers Square Restaurant. Russ said they would have carry-outs available and, of course, pie! Walk-in and reservations for pies are welcome.
Please check out their extensive menu at bakerssquare.com/menu.
This is the last of the Friday Fish Frys, and it’s my week to choose – it’s Bakers Square for their all-you-can-eat fish. Their batter-dipped fish is fantastic and served with French fries and choice of dinner bread and coleslaw or fresh fruit.
Don’t forget to order one of the pies for dessert.
Bakers Square Restaurant is located at 1315 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Call 815-933-2042.
During this shutdown, please frequent local restaurants for carry-outs or deliveries. The owners and managers are doing their best to stay open and keep their employees working. If you’re not sure what restaurant is open, please visit this Facebook page — Kankakee Area Restaurants Open For Business During the Government Shutdown. The administrators are doing a great job as well as their readers informing us who is open, doing carry-outs, and deliveries.
Please stay safe and enjoy Easter the best you can. This too, shall pass.
