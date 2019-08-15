The Steam Hollow Brewing Co. in Manteno serves a variety of customers, including those who walk on four legs.
The dog-friendly brewery will host the first “Dog-Gone Art Benefit” from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The benefit supports the Community Arts Council of Kankakee and It’s A Pittie Rescue, a Peotone-based nonprofit organization dedicated to finding good homes for pit bull dog breeds (and occasionally other types of dogs and cats).
Steam Hollow, at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C., provides dog treats and water bowls for furry friends during all open hours, but on Sunday, several dogs from It’s A Pittie Rescue will be at the brewery to meet potential adopters.
Volunteers from It’s a Pittie Rescue, including co-owner Natalie White, will be available to talk with potential adopters, answer questions and even get an application process started.
The dogs available for adoption, such as Blush and Amber, both pit bull terriers, are “all so wonderful,” White said.
She is hopeful the event will allow “a few of them to find their forever homes.”
White, who opened the business in February with her husband, Blane, said they “never had any intention of opening a brewery that did not allow dogs.”
The duo has partnered with It’s A Pittie Rescue previously, and plans to host several more events with the organization in the future, including their first annual “Bullies, Bikes and Brews” bike run and concert scheduled for Sept. 7.
But there’ll be more than canine hugs on tap at the benefit on Sunday.
Thanks to the Community Arts Council, several area artists and art-related businesses will have their arts and crafts pieces available for visitors to browse and purchase.
A few selections include animal-themed magnets, mugs, scarves and other art prints from Gary Price, of Beecher; repurposed furniture from A Unique Touch in Bradley; and face painting from the Wild Style Design Company.
White is especially excited to work with Dawn Wrobel, of the Frankfort-based business Animal Journeys with Dawn. Wrobel will offer 15-minute animal communication sessions at the brewery, and she can work with live animals or a photograph of a pet.
“[Dawn’s readings] should be very interesting,” White said. “I’d love to hear what the heck goes on in my dogs’ heads.”
The all-ages event will also feature a kids’ coloring contest and other child-friendly activities provided by the Little Me Studio in Bourbonnais, as well as a silent auction, live music from Little Johnny and the House Rockers and food from MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza Food Truck & Catering.
Twenty percent of proceeds from the event, including 100 percent of the proceeds from the silent auction, will be equally split to benefit It’s A Pittie Rescue and the Community Arts Council.
For more information, find the event on Facebook or contact Steam Hollow at steamhollowbrewing@gmail.com.
