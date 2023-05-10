Bradley American Legion

The Bradley American Legion is at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Doors open at 6 p.m. May 13 for the 7 p.m. showtime of The Share Alike Show’s Drag Comedy Bingo at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

The show is put on by DME Entertainment, which is an LGBTQ+ business. Tickets cost $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door and only can be purchased by those 21 and older. Call 815-939-9113 for tickets.

