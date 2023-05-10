Drag comedy bingo coming to Bradley Daily Journal staff report May 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Bradley American Legion is at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doors open at 6 p.m. May 13 for the 7 p.m. showtime of The Share Alike Show’s Drag Comedy Bingo at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.The show is put on by DME Entertainment, which is an LGBTQ+ business. Tickets cost $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door and only can be purchased by those 21 and older. Call 815-939-9113 for tickets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 8-13 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 8-13 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of May 8-13 Daily Journal staff report May 8, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including cruise nights and volunteer opportunities. Advice articles Extended warranty -- good deal or rip-off? Is the threat of de-dollarization real? How to prepare a will Revelations of sexual abuse sow shock and uncertainty Readers relate to widow's desire to make some changes How to move from overspending to spending less In-laws' visits take toll on woman's body and soul How to set up an automatic payment plan Couple thinks son's wife is swiping medication How to keep your iced coffee strong to the last sip Shortened expiration dates tighten shopping window Control the controllables Worst and best ways to grill chicken Local Faces Local faces: April 15, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 15, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife