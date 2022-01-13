The Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation, which was established in Kankakee in 2016, will be hosting a number of events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, which is Jan. 15 and will be observed this year on Jan. 17.
Sunday, Jan. 16
At 3 p.m., there will be a gospel concert at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 E. Chestnut St., Kankakee. Guest choirs include Olivet Nazarene University Gospel Choir under the direction of Dr. Marvin Jones, special guest Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago.
A special award will be presented to Nancy M. Rucker.
Monday, Jan. 17
At 7 a.m., the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will host the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, Chalfant Hall.
At 10 a.m., there will be an Ecumenical Service at the College Church, and a Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to James “Jimmy” Holmes Jr.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.
Last year’s Lifetime Achievement recipient was Robert Ellington-Snipes.
Library Open House — rescheduled
Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the event will now be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, due to the current closure of the Kankakee Public Library, aside from curbside services.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 26, there will be an open house at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. The event will feature a coloring contest, school supply giveaways, a movie, cookies and hot chocolate.
The Foundation
Each year, the Foundation awards scholarships to local students. This past October, the following students were awarded scholarships:
• Angelina Knoch, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School
• Micah Thomas, Kankakee High School
• Tia Johnson, Kankakee High School
• Emilie Lindgren, Momence High School
• Jennifer Serrano, St. Anne Community High School
• Taylor DeYoung, St. Anne Community High School
For more information on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Foundation, call 815-685-9220.