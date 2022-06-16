United Way’s Women United affinity group encourages residents to donate diapers and baby wipes to help local families being served by The Pregnancy Resource Center in Kankakee. The Pregnancy Resource Center offers free diapers and wipes the second Wednesday of each month for families in need.
Donation drop-off bins will be available from June 13-24 at the Kankakee Public Library’s first floor lobby and Head Hunter’s in Bourbonnais during the hours listed below. Donations also will be accepted at the Kankakee Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Success by Six booth.
This community-wide effort is made possible by partnership between United Way’s Women United affinity group members, CSL Behring, Ascension St. Mary, the Kankakee Public Library, Head Hunter’s Salon and ITW Zip Pak.
Diapers and wipes collected at the drop-off location will be made available to the community through the Pregnancy Resource Center’s curbside pick-up hosted every second Wednesday of the month in Kankakee.
Drop off times for Head Hunters, located at 19 Briarcliff Prof Center, Bourbonnais, are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Drop off times for the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To keep up to date on this effort, as well as others occurring with Women United, go to facebook.com/localwomenunited, or call the office at 815-932-7476.