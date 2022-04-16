The Diocese of Joliet is accepting applications for 2022-23 internships for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), with a May 6 deadline.
CCHD serves as the anti-poverty initiative of the U.S. Catholic bishops and supports organizations led by low-income individuals as they work to break the cycle of poverty and improve their communities.
This paid internship runs from September 2022 to May 2023 and is open to any U.S. Catholic who has experience in community service and leadership. Applicants should value Catholic social teaching, especially its emphasis on participation, a preferential option for the poor, and solidarity.
Depending on COVID-19 protocols, the intern will work about 14 hours per week at diocesan headquarters located in the Blanchette Catholic Center in Crest Hill, Ill., or remotely.
Duties include working with local organizations serving the vulnerable or marginalized, promoting the yearly CCHD collection to local parishes, publicizing the annual grant application process to local organizations and serving on the committee that selects grant recipients.
Applicants will be required to submit both an application and resume. For more information, contact diocesan CCHD coordinator Alex Quezada at aquezada@dioceseofjoliet.org.