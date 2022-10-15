...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Attending the Aug. 21 meeting of the Kankakee Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution were (front row from left) Anne VanDehey, Alice Allers, Holly Froning, Karen Childs, (back row from left) Barb Nixon, Janice Blanchette, Jane Arends, Joanne Moran, Linda Regnier, Kathy Haas, Judy Harshbarger and Rosemary Morrissette.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to celebrate 100 Years of Service. The 100th anniversary celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
For those looking to learn more about DAR and those who believe they may be eligible to join the chapter, current chapter members look forward to meeting and assisting.