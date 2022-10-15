Service group gathers for meeting

Attending the Aug. 21 meeting of the Kankakee Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution were (front row from left) Anne VanDehey, Alice Allers, Holly Froning, Karen Childs, (back row from left) Barb Nixon, Janice Blanchette, Jane Arends, Joanne Moran, Linda Regnier, Kathy Haas, Judy Harshbarger and Rosemary Morrissette.

 Submitted by Lee Ann Hollenbeck

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to celebrate 100 Years of Service. The 100th anniversary celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

For those looking to learn more about DAR and those who believe they may be eligible to join the chapter, current chapter members look forward to meeting and assisting.

RSVP by Nov. 4 to DHARF92@aol.com.

