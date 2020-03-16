Whenever the season changes so do the clothes we wear. As you begin to wear more spring clothes the winter clothes get moved further away. Instead of letting this switch happen gradually, why not tackle that closet all at once.
I bet you have clothes in there that you have not worn for years and maybe even decades. Let’s walk through the steps of organizing your closet and getting it ready for spring.
The first thing I do when I help a client organize their closet is remove all the hangers that are empty. Now I know some of you might think that is a lame first step but you would not believe the number of unused hangers people have and the amazing affect it has on your closet when you remove them all.
You could stop reading here and go right to your closet and quickly have step one completed.
Once you have those empty hangers removed, the next step is to go through all your clothes and make some decisions. I have a guideline I like to suggest to people who hang onto old clothes that do not fit. If you have clothes in your closet that are larger than the size you currently wear, get rid of them.
If you have clothes in your closet that are two sizes smaller then you currently wear, get rid of them. I know we all wish we could get back into those smaller clothes, but really think about it — how many years (or decades) ago did you fit into those small clothes?
I have done a little dieting over the years and my take is, if you lose enough weight to go down two sizes, you deserve to buy yourself a new wardrobe. The reason I say to get rid of the larger clothes is that if you hold on to them, you will inch back into them.
If those larger clothes are not there, then you might decide to change your eating habits or work out habits so you do not have to go buy new larger clothes. No one likes to shop for larger sizes.
Besides the size suggestion, anything you no longer need, use or love can be eliminated too. If you never liked the way you looked in something, that is not going to change with time. If that sweater always itched when you wore it, that is not going to change with time.
Everything in your closet that needs to be repaired before you can wear are candidates to be removed. If you have not sewn up that hole in that last five years, or replaced that button, it is likely not going to happen. Also, if you did not wear something during the last season (or more than just the last season), you might want to get rid of those items too.
After you have removed all your empty hangers and all the clothes that fit within my suggested guidelines, what you have left is probably 50% of what you started with and your closet is starting to look a lot roomier. If that is not the case and your closet is still stuffed, then you might want to try a few of these ideas.
Consider using cascading hangers so that you are utilizing vertical space or a two-tier closet rod that fits right over your current rod to give you twice as much hanging space.
If you stack clothes on shelves, you might want to add a second shelf around 12 inches from your current shelf. We all know that stacking clothes to a certain height might cause an avalanche. If you have a ceiling at 12 inches, then you might avoid that. The top shelf is not where you would store your favorite jeans, but rather items that are out of season or for special occasions so you do not need to access it that often.
