I have noticed lately on Facebook a picture of a junk drawer being shared over and over. Many of my Facebook friends and followers have been confessing to just how many junk drawers they have. Everyone chuckles about the junk drawer and everything that they stash in there. Did you realize you can have an organized junk drawer? Then maybe the stuff in there would not be considered junk!
I remember a time when I was working with a client in her kitchen. When we got to the junk drawer and were removing everything from it to get it organized her husband walked in. He said “I can’t believe you are organizing a junk drawer. It’s junk. Why bother organizing it?”
I encourage you to organize your junk drawer. I guarantee you are going to find categories of items in your junk drawer. Items that you can group together and store together. I guarantee you will find items in your junk drawer that already have a designated home somewhere else in your house. You can clear that stuff out and put it where it belongs.
I have an organized junk drawer in my kitchen. I call it organized because I have items grouped into categories and then those categories are stored in their own little containers and baskets. One of the little baskets I might call miscellaneous: Items that really do not have anything in common with anything else in my junk drawer. I have a basket full of pens, pencils, markers, etc. – items used to write something. There’s even a paint brush or two in that basket. There is a basket with tablets of paper that needed a place to live. After closer examination, I found a basket full of large paper clips, chip clips, and tape. There’s a pad lock with the key in there. Probably the oddest most unique item is a little LEGO man. Who knows where he came from? My kids are all in their 20s and haven’t played LEGOs in a decade!
As I was writing this article, I went to look more closely in my junk drawer and pulled out a replacement part to a cheese slicer that never was installed. I know for a fact that cheese slicer is long gone and has been replaced with a new one. So, guess what, that replacement piece is now in the recycling bin. I know we will never, ever need, use or love that replacement part for a cheese slicer ever again!
As you tackle organizing your junk drawer, follow my organizing steps:
• Remove everything from the drawer.
• As you are removing it, put every item into a pile or category.
• Make a category for garbage because you will find items you do not need anymore and aren’t useful to anyone else, hence my decision to part with my replacement part to the cheese slicer.
• Make a pile for all the items you uncover that belong somewhere else in the house.
• With everything else you find, group it together into categories and store it in little baskets.
I am guessing you are going to be so surprised at what you find in your junk drawer that really is not junk but actually something you thought was long gone. You are going to feel better having an organized junk drawer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!