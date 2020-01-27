Happy New Year, everyone. Have you made any new year resolutions? I have one that I think all of you might like to consider for yourself: Create a “Just in Case” binder.
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were suddenly called away for an indefinite amount of time? Or if the person you share your life with was called away indefinitely? Would your household continue to function normally? In particular, your paperwork, bill paying, etc.
Years ago, I met a woman who told me the story of how her husband took care of her after he had passed away because he had taken the time to create a binder full of all the pertinent information she would need to know if he were to pass away. This binder concept, I deemed “Just in Case.”
Now some of you are probably thinking, who needs such a binder? I am not going anywhere and certainly not going to kick the bucket anytime soon. My answer is EVERY household needs a “Just in Case” binder. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter that you think you will never be called away — none of us can predict the future.
The “Just in Case” binder is a place that you can record all the information your loved ones would need, just in case you were called away.
For example, my binder would include a list of all the bank accounts we have, the banks those accounts are with and exactly what they are used for. I have a vacation fund account, a mortgage account, a savings account and a couple business accounts.
All of this is information my husband and kids would need to know if I were gone. Yes, they probably could dig out all this information, but wouldn’t it be nice to open a binder and find it all?
Along with account information, I would have a section for bill paying. Usually one person in a household handles the bill paying. In my case, that is me. My husband is quite content knowing that I take care of all that, however, if I were called away to help my aging parents for example, my husband would struggle with the bill-paying process.
If it were all spelled out in a “Just in Case” binder, he would have no worries. Including a list of your current bills, when they are due, the amount you typically pay would all be important to know.
Other sections of the binder might include information about your wills or your copies of the wills. Investment information is usually important to know. Listing which investment accounts you have and with which firms. Insurance information is also important, what types of insurance (auto, life, home, etc.) with the corresponding account numbers.
Finally, I would recommend adding the information your loved one would need to access your accounts online.
I hope you will consider creating a “Just in Case” binder to your New Years’ resolution list.
