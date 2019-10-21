This past weekend I started to make a quilt with the intentions of starting and finishing it all in one day. It was 8 a.m. when I cut the first strip of fabric and 11 p.m. when I finished. I did take a break to go to a movie and dinner for three hours in there.
Anyway, you wonder how that relates to organizing. As I was making the quilt, I came across the need to rip out a seam or maybe two. So, I promptly went to my sewing drawers to grab the seam ripper.
Once I got to the drawers – there are two small drawers that contain the majority of my sewing notions, I had to dig and search before I came up with the seam ripper. I had to push aside spools of thread that were unrolled and tangled into other spools of thread. I first located the cover to the seam ripper, but not the actual seam ripper. I continued to dig and slowly started to pull stuff out of the little drawers until I could see the bottom and locate the seam ripper.
I proceeded to continue with the quilt and then realized I needed the straight pins which are also located in one of the two little drawers. Because the pin cushion is large and red it wasn’t so hard to find. But I still had to move stuff around to get to it.
The next day, I decided I needed to organize the two little drawers so everything was quick and easy to find and get to. It took me about 10 minutes to get the job done.
I removed everything from the two drawers and as I removed an item, I put it into a pile with other like items. I had my thread together, my safety pins together, all my scissors together, my bobbins, straight pins, needles, etc. You get the idea.
As I organized, I came across all kinds of stuff that was definitely garbage. For example, the paper tags that had come off the end of the thread spools, little plastic bags that once held buttons, straight pins that were bent beyond usable. That all made its way to the garbage can. I did not find anything that I would say should have been kept in a different drawer or room.
I then decided to designate one drawer as notions and one drawer as threads. The thread drawer was first to be filled. When looking for the right color thread, I used to have to lift every spool out of the drawer to see the color and sometimes I could lift 10-plus spools before I got to the right color.
So, I decided to think out of the box and lay all my threads down on their sides. I thought, wow this is brilliant. And it was. I sorted them by color and laid them next to each other to further organize them.
I can now look in the thread drawer and spot the color I’m looking for in seconds. No longer lifting, looking and putting it back until I get the right one.
This was the best 10 minutes I spent this weekend. I am thrilled with my newly-organized sewing drawers. The next quilt I make will be quicker because my drawers are organized, and I will be able to find what I need instantly.
Do you have any drawers you could stand to organize in 10 minutes? That’s all it takes to get started.
