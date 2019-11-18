It’s that time of year when you probably have several different lists going. Some are on paper, some are in your head, and some of you might be techy enough to have the list in your phone or better yet in a spreadsheet.
I like to believe that I have some very good ideas for list making. If you have not started your lists yet, hopefully the following ideas will help you get started.
When you are planning your holiday meals, the first thing that comes to mind is a list of your menu for the holiday. If you are having guests staying for a few days, you might want a menu for each day. The list of your menu for the main holiday meal might contain several columns.
Begin with the name of what you are going to make, then add where you can find the recipe (ie. Pinterest, a magazine page, cookbook page), finally how to cook or bake it — how long it takes, what temperature. You might have a column that says prepare the day before or several days before and freeze it.
Once you have your menu and recipes determined, from there you should make the list of the ingredients you need to buy — your shopping list. Everything runs much smoother when you know your menu and have a plan for preparation and a shopping list.
I have really embraced Pinterest in the last year for recipes and like to start a Pinterest board when I have a menu to plan. I pin all the great ideas I see and then whittle them down to the best of the best when it’s time to firm up my menu.
Another list everyone has this time of year is a gift giving list. This list should start with everyone you are planning to buy a gift or gifts for. I use a spreadsheet for this list because I like to follow the little saying “something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.”
So, my spreadsheet lists in the first column all the names of the people I am buying gifts for and then the next four columns are labeled, want, need, wear, read. I put in the item that I plan to buy for that person within that category. Once I have purchased it, I highlight the square. Here’s an example:
Along with menu planning and gift giving, you might like to start lists that you can reference in the future. Lists for holiday greetings like the addresses of the people you are sending a card to. I keep that list in a Word document on an Avery label template. It makes it very easy to make additions and subtractions each year.
How about all your decorations? Do you remember where you put them last year? Maybe this year you will start a list of how you decorated your house for the holidays. This list might be in a three ringed binder with accompanying photos so it’s very easy to see and remember what you did.
Lists are a wonderful idea to help you keep everything straight during this busy time of year, but they only work if you read them.
