The Old Courthouse Museum is located at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

The village of Crescent City has announced several events in the coming weeks.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Iroquois County Historical Society’s monthly meeting will be held at the Old Courthouse Museum 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, the Iroquois County Historical Society’s Farmers’ Market will be held on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. It’s free and open to those with homemade baked goods, garden produce, flowers and more. First-come, first-served on spots. For more information, call the museum at 815-432-2215, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. This event is not related to the Downtown Watseka Farmers’ Market which takes place on Saturdays near the post office and Silo Pub and Eatery.

