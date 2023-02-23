...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For the Dense
Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1
NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
CST this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near the teen fiction section of the Teen Zone in September 2022. The recently-renovated area is designed to match the needs of today's teens, Greer said.
KANKAKEE — From 6-7 p.m. Friday at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Corner Jams Cake and Karaoke will be held. This after-hours event is a birthday celebration with some musical fun from local artists.
The birthday celebration is for Celia Greer, aka Ms. G, the library’s Teen Zone coordinator.
