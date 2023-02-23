Citizen Spotlight: Celia Greer

Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near the teen fiction section of the Teen Zone in September 2022. The recently-renovated area is designed to match the needs of today's teens, Greer said. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — From 6-7 p.m. Friday at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Corner Jams Cake and Karaoke will be held. This after-hours event is a birthday celebration with some musical fun from local artists.

The birthday celebration is for Celia Greer, aka Ms. G, the library’s Teen Zone coordinator.

