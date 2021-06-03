On May 27, Governors State University held the art event “Nate and Frank: Sculpture and Architecture, Making Connections,” at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. The event was in honor of theNate, GSU’s campus sculpture park which recently won USA Today’s Readers’ Choice award for the nation’s number one sculpture park.
The local event featured a solo exhibition of sculpture work by Mike Baur, who also has work on display in theNate. Baur had two large sculptures on display outside of the Bradley House near the river and one inside of the house.
“Weight, stability and permanence are important to me; this must be why industrial components, architectural forms and landscapes have always influenced my work,” Baur said in a news release prior to the event.
“Combining steel and concrete has become a lifelong approach to building form; while often bringing into the mix plastics, wood and stone to expand on this foundational dialogue. I intentionally leverage the implied utility that industrial materials possess while avoiding the literal.”
“My current sculpture continues the visual themes I have been developing for over 40 years. My work begins with the considerations that all construction requires, but my goal is to arrive beyond formalistic concerns where the common materials I use transcend their origins. The unique power of the three-dimensional object is always paramount.”
The two outdoor sculptures are architectural-scale and were fabricated with pieces of steel and built on concrete. Baur told event-goers that he loves to use any and all available materials he can work with his hands. However, neither of these sculptures used found objects.
He described the two arched sculptures as the turtle and the dragon “the turtle being the earth and the dragon being humans.”
After receiving his BFA from Arkansas State University, Baur attended the University of Illinois Graduate School in Sculpture. When taking questions, a man in the audience said it was likely that they had attended U of I at the same time during which a horrible storm had taken place. The man asked if any of Baur’s artwork was lost in the storm.
“The reason I started working in concrete is because, when I was in Champaign, I had some stuff blow away in the tornado,” answered Baur, who had worked with fiberglass prior to the career-altering storm.
Following Baur’s presentation, theNate’s advisory board introduced GSU’s new president, Dr. Sheryl Green, who discussed her love of art and architecture and expressed her excitement for the future of GSU.
For more information on theNate sculpture park, visit govst.edu/NMSP/ and for more information on Mike Baur, visit mikebaursculpture.com.