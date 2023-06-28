After more than 50 years as a local pastor, the Kankakee community said goodbye to Abram Lane.

Born June 10, 1940, in Brooksville, Miss., the 82-year-old Lane passed away in Kankakee on June 5.

“He did a lot of work in the community; he did a lot of things in the Kankakee area,” said daughter Geneva Byrd.

