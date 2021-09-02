Kankakee City Life, Kankakee United, Strong Neighborhoods, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Kankakee Police Department and the Youth Empowerment Program will be hosting Bike Against Violence.
Starting at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, cyclists are invited to gather at Strong Neighborhoods House — located at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee — and will bike for about two hours.
After the bike ride, participants are invited back to Strong Neighborhoods House for food. Participants are encouraged to bring water.
For more information, contact one of the hosting organizations.