Last week, S.T.O.P Team collaborated with Economic Community Development Agency, Kankakee United, Illinois Coalition for Community Services, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties to present a viewing and discussion of the film “American Skin.”
After the film concluded, there was a Q&A with a panel including:
• Al Swinford, Manteno police chief
• Dr. Genevra Walters, District 111 superintendent
• Jason Burse, Kankakee Police, and KAMEG assigned (Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group)
• Jim Rowe, Kankakee County state’s attorney
• William Lacy, marriage and family therapist associate, MAMFT, LAMFT
To match with the film’s tagline “It’s time to change the narrative,” the discussion focused on building a relationship between law enforcement and minorities.
To view the full Q&A discussion, visit bit.ly/2PThceM.