From 5 to 6 p.m. on May 6 and 11, the Illinois Coalition for Community Services, Kankakee City Life and Men of Standard are collaborating to host training events for the Police Stops Initiative.
According to the organizations, The Police Stops Initiative is an initiative to “create a trusted bridge between law enforcement and the community.” It will bring law enforcement transparency and raise awareness and accountability in the community.
The community meeting will be held at Kankakee Community College and COVID compliance is required.
At the meeting, participants will learn their rights during police stops, learn their rights during police interactions and will go through a police stop simulator. The meeting will cover filming, passengers, window tints, loud music and proper procedure for cooperation.
All participants will receive a Dash Card recognized by local law enforcement. Register for either the May 6 or May 11 meeting by texting “RIGHTS” to 815-240-9919. Or, sign up at forms.gle/TnbDjidiyyfwHmT8A.
The event is free and open to the public.