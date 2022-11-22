Annual Blue Mass procession joined by Bailey, family (copy)

In September, Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, joined by his wife, Sydney, and family, participated in the annual Blue Mass procession as part of the St. Patrick’s Half Paddy Festival. Today, a homecoming parade will be held for Bailey as he returns to Bradley from Chicago. 

 Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois

Nov. 23

Back the Bailey Homecoming Parade

Beginning at 2 p.m. in Peotone, continuing at 2:20 p.m. in Manteno and arriving at 2:30 p.m. at Bradley Police Department, Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey will be returning home. Organizers of the parade are encouraging residents to line Route 50 to welcome Bailey home. The parade will begin by exiting I-57 at exit 327 and then will continue down Route 50 to Broadway Street in Bradley.

Recommended for you