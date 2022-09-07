Wright at Twilight

Wright in Kankakee will be hosting “Wright at Twilight,” an evening of art and musical entertainment at the historic B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Local musicians Lupe Carroll and Misti Kohl will perform outdoors. Artists Robin Neumann and Mysi Carroll will display their creations inside the house with items available for purchase. Denise Smith, owner of Essential Smoothies, will be on site with a variety of smoothies for sale. The Wright in Kankakee gift shop also will be open.

Recommended for you