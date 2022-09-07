Brandon Myers, of the Manteno-based Samuel R Myers Foundation, speaks to parents, teachers, staff and community members at Bradley West Elementary School on Tuesday night during a forum focused on caring for the mental health of youth. Myers, and wife Kathi, at left, both shared their experience in the loss of their son Sam and provided resources and insight to those in attendance.
The B. Harley Bradley House on Harrison Street in Kankakee.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
“Always…Patsy Cline” will run Sept. 9-11 at Kankakee Valley Theatre Association.
KVTA
Wright in Kankakee will be hosting “Wright at Twilight,” an evening of art and musical entertainment at the historic B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Local musicians Lupe Carroll and Misti Kohl will perform outdoors. Artists Robin Neumann and Mysi Carroll will display their creations inside the house with items available for purchase. Denise Smith, owner of Essential Smoothies, will be on site with a variety of smoothies for sale. The Wright in Kankakee gift shop also will be open.
Tickets cost $10, and ticket holders receive a complimentary glass of wine or bottled water as well as a bag of popcorn.
For tickets, go to wright1900.org and select “Upcoming Events,” or go to Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, inside of the Clock Tower Building.
The stars will be out at dusk; bring a lawn chair to enjoy the view. The rain date is set for Sept. 22.
‘Always…Patsy Cline’ at KVTA
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association (KVTA) is holding a summer fundraiser and celebration of Patsy Cline’s 90th Birthday in their intimate Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The show will run Friday to Sunday and is directed by Brian Zecher.
"Always...Patsy Cline" is a musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Cline’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”
The show includes 27 songs in all. Cline is joined on stage by the live music combo of Denise Kosik on piano, Dave Leppert on lead guitar, Eric Penrod on bass guitar and Rhonda Stenzinger on drums.
Tickets are available at kvta.org or by calling 815-935-8510.
Mental Health Roundtable
From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, the Mental Health Network’s networking roundtable will feature speakers Brandon and Kathi Myers, founders of The Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness.
They will share Sam’s story and how they are fighting to bring mental health awareness and training to Kankakee County.
The Myers started the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness in 2016, shortly after the death of their 19-year-old son to suicide. They are committed to ending the stigma associated with mental health issues by promoting education, training and changes in public policy, primarily aimed at public sector employees and first responders.
The Allium Bulb Sale will be just one item on the docket of the Kultivators’ upcoming meeting Thursday in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. The organization’s business meeting will begin at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. special program, “Transitioning Your Garden into Fall and Winter.”
Featured presenter(s) of the day will be Chris and/or Steve Tholen, of Tholens’ Garden Center, sharing wisdom and experience about all that needs to be done in our gardens around the same time when we’re planting the bulbs for next year.
Yoga in the Park
From 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Governor Small Memorial Park, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health presents a community-based violence prevention program, Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.