KVGS hosts Melanie Holmes

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday will be the next meeting of the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society in the Third Floor Meeting Room at the Kankakee Public Library featuring a program by Melanie Holmes.

Holmes is a Manteno native and an award-winning author of four books, including “Manteno/Images of America” and will speak about the history of Manteno, including its namesake — Mawteno Bourbonnais, the coming (and going) of Manteno State Hospital, the erection of a small community hospital that is a testament to one woman and the child she adopted at the turn of the 20th century and a 19th century heroine whose plight began in Manteno.

