...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt, significant waves up to 9 ft, and
occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 5
Melanie Holmes, in Manteno, holding the four books she has authored.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday will be the next meeting of the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society in the Third Floor Meeting Room at the Kankakee Public Library featuring a program by Melanie Holmes.
Holmes is a Manteno native and an award-winning author of four books, including “Manteno/Images of America” and will speak about the history of Manteno, including its namesake — Mawteno Bourbonnais, the coming (and going) of Manteno State Hospital, the erection of a small community hospital that is a testament to one woman and the child she adopted at the turn of the 20th century and a 19th century heroine whose plight began in Manteno.
Holmes wrote “Manteno/Images of America” in a way that connects the area to the region, state, nation and even the world. A short business meeting of the Society will follow. This is a free event that is open to the public. For more information, call Kankakee Public Library at 815-939-4564.
KCC Job Fair
From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Kankakee Community College will host a Fall Job Fair in the KCC College Center.
The event is open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free. Employers will conduct pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions.
“Today more than ever, a job fair is the quintessential platform for employers and job seekers to make a face-to-face connection,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release.
“It is the opportunity for our students and our community to secure employment leads, and employers to have a conversation with real people, rather than resumes."
The first concert of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra season is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, at Olivet Nazarene University's Hawkins Centennial Chapel. This year’s theme, ”Stronger Together,” pulls together in concert the powers of mood, nature, women and music. The selections will show how music has the ability to unite us.
The first concert is subtitled "The Power of Mood." It will feature Johannes Brahms’s "Symphony No. 1," "a fantastic work with each movement so different, and the final movement is one of the most noble works ever written," explained KVSO president Kate Cloonen.
There will be a live alpine horn demonstration as well. Also on the program is "The Theme from Schindler’s List" and "The Darth Vader Theme."
Tickets can be purchased at the door $25 for adults and $5 for students, by email at office@kvso.org or by calling 815-214-9555.
Watseka Harvest Daze
Two-day craft show with more than 50 vendors, Kids’ Zone (supported by local Kiwanis), car and tractor shows, pumpkin contest and a lot of food. Proceeds support the Iroquois County Historical Society, Old Courthouse Museum. The event is held on the grounds of Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Opening ceremony is 9 a.m. Saturday.
Red Barn will offer hot dogs, bratwurst, sloppy joes, walking tacos, nachos and cheese, chips and a variety of soft drinks and hot beverages. There will be a car show on Saturday with registration from 9 a.m. to noon; the cost is $20. There will be a tractor show Sunday. Prefacing the weekend is a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the museum.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will host an open house for the students who participated in the “Picturing a United Future” art gallery. The event is free and open to the public. The gallery, at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, will run through Oct. 22.