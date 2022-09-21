Manteno Oktoberfest

The annual Manteno Oktoberfest returns for four days starting Thursday in downtown Manteno. The event will have a carnival, live music, food and drink vendors and plenty of activities for families to enjoy.

The carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. It will be back from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement.

