...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Festival goers enjoy a ride Friday at Oktoberfest in Manteno
The annual Manteno Oktoberfest returns for four days starting Thursday in downtown Manteno. The event will have a carnival, live music, food and drink vendors and plenty of activities for families to enjoy.
The carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. It will be back from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement.
The kick-off event for Thursday is the 5 p.m. Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by The Primal Cut Steakhouse in the Main Street Dining Tent. There also will be outdoor bar service, and from 4 to 7 p.m. is X-Country Live Remote at LaMore Realty.
From 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, food and street vendors will be open for operation. From 2 to 11 p.m., outdoor bar service is available with wristbands. At 6 p.m. will be the South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Park.
From noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, food and street vendors will be open for operation, with drink vendors open until 11 p.m. From noon to 3 p.m. will be an open house at the Manteno Historical Society.
From 2 to 3 p.m. at the Square on Second is Dance Alive! Dance Studio, followed by the Manteno Magic Show Choir. At 7 p.m. is the Peoples Bank of Kankakee County Lighted Parade.
At 11 a.m. Sunday is a blind-draw bags tournament. From noon to 5 p.m. is food vendors and outdoor bar service. At 3 p.m. is a golf cart raffle drawing.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Bourbonnais Township Park District and Ascension Saint Mary will host the 9th Annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival at Perry Farm Park. It is an opportunity for spectators to vote on their favorite scarecrow. Lupe Carroll will be performing, and concessions are available.
Fall Art & Craft Stroll
Immediately after the Scarecrow Contest, the Fall Art & Craft Stroll will kick off at 11 a.m. at Perry Farm Park. The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Bourbonnais Township Park District will host art and craft vendors, a kids zone, food trucks and live entertainment. For more information, call Dee at 815-662-7488 or Nancy at 815-954-7702.
Parking, admission and entertainment is free.
The mission of the CAC is to stimulate and coordinate the arts in Kankakee County, and dozens of the area’s artists will be all around the grounds selling a wide variety of handmade items including garden art, needlework, woodwork, pottery, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and more.
Attendees can chat with local authors and listen to live entertainment by local performers during the day. A children’s area will include art activities and games, and various food trucks will be on site.
“It will be a fun-packed day outdoors for the whole family to enjoy the sights, sounds and scents of fall,” said CAC secretary Bonnie Brewer.
For more information, a complete list of vendors and the schedule for entertainment, go to the Community Arts Council’s Facebook page.
Back to School bashes
From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, at 200 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host a Back to School Bash for all BESD #52 families.
The event will feature inflatables, games and concessions, as well as a fun fair. Tickets are available at besdpta.eventbrite.com.
From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Old Fair Park, 525 Fair St., Kankakee, there will be food, games, school supplies and uniforms available during the First Ward neighborhood's 4th Annual Community Back to School Bash.
Organizers are seeking donations, which can be sent via Cash App ($2river) or by contacting Alderwoman Malone-Marshall at 815-260-8650 or Alderman Prude at 815-573-6905.
Pumpkin Palooza
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Valley Park District, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, will be the 4th Annual Pumpkin Palooza featuring all things pumpkin, including pies and lattes and pumpkin painting. There will be a scavenger hunt at Bird Park. Pumpkins available on first come, first serve basis.