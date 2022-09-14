Good Shepherd Manor's Fall Festival

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Manor will host the 31st Annual Fall Festival. The event will take place at 4129 N. State Rt. 1-17, Momence.

The event will feature a Fun & Games Area, which has children and adult-sized games plus face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Walkways are available for individuals with mobility challenges. Bingo also has wheelchair accessible seating.

