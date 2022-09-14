Kathy Ryan joins Dave Weichenn, Michael McCully and Jeremy Wichtner, of the Kankakee Fire Department, during a memorial service Saturday at the Kankakee Courthouse. The ceremony was part of the Blue Mass procession that ended at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and included law enforcement personnel and emergency first responders. It has been a highlight of the annual Half Paddy Festival that was held again this past weekend. Ryan is the widow of Jim Ryan, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime advocate for military, police and first responders.
Residents at Good Shepherd Manor put on a musical performance during the 2019 fall festival.
Good Shepherd Manor
Kathy Ryan joins Dave Weichenn, Michael McCully and Jeremy Wichtner, of the Kankakee Fire Department, during a memorial service Saturday at the Kankakee Courthouse. The ceremony was part of the Blue Mass procession that ended at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and included law enforcement personnel and emergency first responders. It has been a highlight of the annual Half Paddy Festival that was held again this past weekend. Ryan is the widow of Jim Ryan, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime advocate for military, police and first responders.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Manor will host the 31st Annual Fall Festival. The event will take place at 4129 N. State Rt. 1-17, Momence.
The event will feature a Fun & Games Area, which has children and adult-sized games plus face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Walkways are available for individuals with mobility challenges. Bingo also has wheelchair accessible seating.
The GSM Resident Revue will perform its annual live show, followed by three hours of live music from The Silhouettes.
The annual Cash Raffle will take place, and tickets cost $25 each, with a limit of 800 tickets being sold. First prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; and third, fourth and fifth prizes are $500 each.
There is no admission or parking fees for the event. For more information, call 815-472-3700.
Half Paddy Fest
Friday and Saturday at St. Patrick's Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Half Paddy Festival will celebrate 100 years of Bishop McNamara.
At 5 p.m. Friday will be Irish music followed by a 6:30 p.m. performance by Railway Gamblers and a 9 p.m. performance by the South Side Social Club.
At 2 p.m. Saturday is the teen open mic, at 5 p.m. is Kedabra, 6 p.m. is Gavin Coyle, 7 p.m. is Hatfield Sisters and 9 p.m. is Vinyl Goldmine. At 8:45 p.m., organizers will announce trip winners and will host a boozy cake walk.
There will be a beer tent and food tent. From 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday is the honorary procession and Blue Mass.
Starting Thursday, the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival is back and offers four days of fall-themed fun. There will be rummage sales, pumpkin and scarecrow decorating, live music, food and drink vendors, a town-wide scavenger hunt and more.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Art League will celebrate 75 years of sharing art with the public. A reception with refreshments will be held. Art will be arranged by the decade, featuring work from past and present members. All work is on display in the George Bernard Sculpture Gallery until Nov. 11.
From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, celebrate Oktoberfest with a new Oktoberfest beer release, stein holding competitions, make-your-own pretzel necklace and food from A Tasteful Touch32.