Kamden Kaufman, a Cissna Park native, poses with his dog, Boomer, at the entrance to the Shamrock Golf Course along Illinois Route 17 near St. Anne where he is part of the course’s new family ownership along with his father, Kent, and uncle, Bill. Kaufman said he will manage the daily operations often with Boomer, a well-trained yellow Labrador, at his side. READ MORE.
Adult Halloween costumes continue to grow in popularity, as does other merchandise sold in connection with Halloween. Estimates call for $86.79 in spending per consumer this year.
Daily Journal/File
Abigeil Davis.
Photo provided
Thursday is Senior Night for the Kankakee High School soccer team. At 4:30 p.m. is the JV match, and at 6 p.m. is the varsity match. Both games are against Andrew High School and will be played at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.
Seniors and their families will be honored. Gonzalez Tacos will be serving dishes during the match with a portion of the proceeds going to support the soccer program.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, a costume swap will be held for National Halloween Costume Swap Day. All ages can bring costumes to swap out for other costumes/accessories.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, this lecture will look into the formation of Kankakee Valley and will be presented by local geology enthusiast and Kankakee County Museum volunteer, Abigeil Davis. Davis will take the audience on a journey through time as told by the sedimentary rocks of the Kankakee Valley.
Visitors also will have the opportunity to view some of Davis’ personal collection of rocks gathered during her many adventures. The presentation will be held at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Shamrock Golf Course, 6575 E. State Route 17, St. Anne, enjoy cold drinks, live music from Shelby Ryan and food from Brother George’s BBQ and Rebel Ice Cream Co., which will be on site. This is the first time the course will host a fall fest under its new management
From noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Days, which offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll.