KHS Soccer Senior Night

Thursday is Senior Night for the Kankakee High School soccer team. At 4:30 p.m. is the JV match, and at 6 p.m. is the varsity match. Both games are against Andrew High School and will be played at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Seniors and their families will be honored. Gonzalez Tacos will be serving dishes during the match with a portion of the proceeds going to support the soccer program.

