Kankakee student Tamya Spears, portraying a police officer, pats down Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Powell, portraying a driver, on Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Gordon Ramsay, pushed by owner Tim Keown, greets passers-by from a shopping cart at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee on Saturday. Vendors were busy from open to close as the sunny weather welcomed the year’s first market.
Emma June Jackson trick or treats in her “Whack -A-Mole costume with her family during Bordertown Hauntings in downtown Momence in 2017.
Daily Journal/Mike Voss
Mkovalevskaya/iStock
Kankakee student Tamya Spears, portraying a police officer, pats down Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Powell, portraying a driver, on Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Attendees of the Tuesday Book Review await conversation and autograph from October's presenter, NY Times Best-Selling Author, Denise Swanson.
Tuesday Book Review
Gordon Ramsay, pushed by owner Tim Keown, greets passers-by from a shopping cart at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee on Saturday. Vendors were busy from open to close as the sunny weather welcomed the year’s first market.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Momence will present Bordertown Hauntings. The Halloween-themed event will be held in Historic Downtown Momence and will feature: Downtown trick-or-treating; Cookie decorating; Children, family and pet costume contests; Spooky story telling; Pony rides; Halloween songs in the barn; Chili supper at Our Savior Lutheran church from 2-5 p.m.; Creepy crafts and kid games; Magic show at 3 p.m.; Haunted houses; Spooky trail; Insect show; Hayrides.
The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will hold a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The presentation is titled “Biblical Garden and Its Plants” and will be presented by Helen DeVries. The hostesses for the evening are Shirley Ferris and Sue St. Germaine and the event is free and open to the public.
RSVP by 4 p.m. today by calling Denise at 815-939-4416.
Mock Police Stops
From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a Police Stops event. The evening of discussion will include Mock Stop and Police Simulations to continue creating a bridge between law enforcement and the community.
Participants must be 16 years old to register and must have not attended a past event, as participation is limited to the first 21 people that register. One free meal per registrant will be provided.
The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The day’s speaker is Stephen Case, Ph.D., Olivet Nazarene University faculty and planetarium director, who will discuss “Making Stars Physical.”
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in downtown Kankakee, at the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street, the last farmers’ market of the season will be held. Check out dozens of vendors, enjoy local food and drink and take in the last of the outdoor season.
The day also includes live music and it is family- and pet-friendly.