Bordertown Hauntings

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Momence will present Bordertown Hauntings. The Halloween-themed event will be held in Historic Downtown Momence and will feature: Downtown trick-or-treating; Cookie decorating; Children, family and pet costume contests; Spooky story telling; Pony rides; Halloween songs in the barn; Chili supper at Our Savior Lutheran church from 2-5 p.m.; Creepy crafts and kid games; Magic show at 3 p.m.; Haunted houses; Spooky trail; Insect show; Hayrides.

For more information, go to mainstreetmomence.com.

