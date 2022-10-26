Community Calendar

Oct. 26

Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)

Oct. 28

Mall-O-Ween

Starting at 6 p.m. will be a free Halloween event inside Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Participating stores will be handing out treats to all the little ghouls and goblins until supplies run out. The free selfie station will be available at Center Court.

» facebook.com/northfieldsquare

Real Ghosts of the Kankakee Valley

The presentation will take place at 1 p.m. at Kankakee Community College in Room D212. The event is free and open to the public. Former Daily Journal Managing Editor Phil Angelo will explain legendary ghosts and tales of the macabre from the area. These are stories that have been reported, in one form or another, over the years. The presentation is part of the Lifelong Learning Institute series at KCC. The Halloween-themed event is designed to enlighten rather than frighten.

» kellogg.edu/campus-community/lifelong

Oct. 29

Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host its October pancake breakfast. The cost is $7 per person, kids 5 and under are free. Kids who attend in costume will receive a treat. The breakfast is all-you-can-eat with pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

» Deliveries of 5 or more: 815-932-9180

Trick-or-Treat Trail

At noon, the Crete Park District will host its annual event at Heritage Park, 1550 S. Sangamon St., Crete. Vendors will be on hand to hand out treats and prizes.

» 708-672-6969

King Music Halloween Recital

From noon to 4 p.m. at 600 W. Broadway St., Bradley, King Music will host its Halloween Recital Showcase featuring King Music Academy's students and teachers. The event is open to the public.

» facebook.com/KingMusicInc

Bourbonnais Fire Open House

From 1 to 4 p.m., the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District will host an open house at 0180 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. There will be EMS and fire demonstrations, station tours, face painting, trick-or-treating, food vendors and more.

» 815-935-9670

Watseka Wonder at Roff Home

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be an overnight investigation of the Roff Hoff, hosted by Graveside Paranormal. Find out if the Watseka Wonder is a possession or a spiritual miracle. The cost is $95 per person.

» facebook.com/GravesideParanormal

Oct. 30

BBCHS Trunk-or-Treat

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley, the second annual trunk-or-treat event will feature clubs, activities and teams creating trunks to pass out candy to kids of all ages.

» 815-937-3707

Nov. 1

Ascension Rx Mobile Food Pantry

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Ascension Health St. Mary Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

» More info: 815-937-2100