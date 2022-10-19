Strong Neighborhoods Fest

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, a Strong Neighborhoods Fest will be hosted outdoors at the Community Cup Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Families are invited to stop by for free resources, beverages and food provided by the Kays Kitchen Food Truck, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.

This event is completely free, and all are welcome at attend. Registration is not required for participation, but families are encouraged to do so in order to help organizers determine an estimated head count. Registration is available at bit.ly/3VzjgFD.

