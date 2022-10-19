...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 20 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Strong Neighborhoods Home, located on Elm Avenue in Kankakee, will host a festival Saturday at Community Cup Church of the Nazarene.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, a Strong Neighborhoods Fest will be hosted outdoors at the Community Cup Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Families are invited to stop by for free resources, beverages and food provided by the Kays Kitchen Food Truck, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.
This event is completely free, and all are welcome at attend. Registration is not required for participation, but families are encouraged to do so in order to help organizers determine an estimated head count. Registration is available at bit.ly/3VzjgFD.
In addition to browsing resources from 15-plus local social service providers, attendees will be able to “Bop with A Cop” — jamming along to tunes spun by Officer Travis Garcia, of the Bourbonnais Police Department. This event was made possible in partnership by Strong Neighborhoods, the Youth Empowerment Program and support from Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.
In the case of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors.
Zonta German Fest
From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the Zonta Club of Kankakee will host a German festival including a German buffet, live music, family-friendly activities and more.
The day also will feature an Oompah Band, kids crafts, sing-a-longs and German beer. Tickets cost $25 and include dinner and activities. Admission for children ages 3 to 11 costs $10.
At 3 p.m. Sunday at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, there will be a presentation from Kevin Matthews, Chicago radio personality. He is the author of “Broken Mary,” his story of his early years in radio and comedy, his career, his struggle with MS, his awakening to the dignity of women and his chance encounter with a broken statue of Mary. The event is free and family-friendly.
Central High School presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Central High School's Theatre Department invites community members to "Be Our Guest" when they present performances of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." Two Saturday performances, at 2 and 7 p.m., are scheduled. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Sunday.
Performances will be held in Central's Miner Auditorium, 1134 3100N Clifton. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $7. Children 3 and younger, seated on the lap, are free. Tickets also will be available at the door before performances for $10.
Harbor House and The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County present "Better Together: How Faith Communities, Providers, and Government can Collaborate to Promote Wellness." The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in KCC's Iroquois Room. A continental breakfast is provided. Registration is free for those not seeking a CEU (CEUs available for $10).